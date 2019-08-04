Non-oil exports from Khorramshahr up 59%

Since the beginning of this year, some 738,483 tons of goods have been loaded in Khorramshahr port, which is 59 percent higher than the same period last year, Asadi said.

He said that the exports mainly included construction materials and mineral products while electronics, cosmetics, and automobiles have been among major imports through Khorramshahr.

Khorramshahr port with 20 berths, proximity to Persian Gulf countries, connection to Imam Khomeini Port, Shalamcheh and Iraq, and benefiting from the multi modal transportation system, is known as one of the most important port of the country for exports to the Persian Gulf States.

Transport in the southwestern Iranian port has gained momentum in recent years. With a total of 20 wharves, the strategic port of Khorramshahr is one of the best gates for marine trades with Iraq and other Persian Gulf states.

