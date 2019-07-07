Export of goods from Khorramshahr port increases by 56%

Asaadi noted on Sunday, “Since April, 571,462 tons of goods had been registered in Khorramshahr port, which is 56 percent higher than the same period last year.

The official highlighted that the volume of cargo unloading and loading in Khorramshahr port during this period was 607,740 tons, adding that this figure is showing a growth of 40 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Director General of Port and Marine Organization of Khorramshahr said during this time more than 34,753 trucks and harboring of 85 non-container vessels over 1000 tons in the port of Khorramshahr has been registered, which in comparison to the same period last year shows 27 and 39 percent growths, respectively.

Asaadi has announced the number of vehicle unloading since the beginning of this year in Khorramshahr port reached 1,025 units, adding that this figure has grown by 4% compared to the same period last year.

