Rational words of one diplomat tremble Oval Office: President Rouhani

Sanctioning Iran is tantamount to their failure in abiding by their commitments to the international organizations, the United Nations, and an 82-million nation, said President Rouhani in the inauguration ceremony of phase one of the Heris Combined Cycle Power Plant, northwest of Iran.

President Rouhani said that they try to compensate for their failure through imposing sanctions but to no avail.

Iran like Europe will be hurt, he said but the good side of such sanctions is that Iran will be the only one who gains.

"We stand on our own feet; we have had great advances in new technological-know how", he said.

Referring to US President Donald Trump's tweet as saying, "Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation," President Rouhani said that they enemy admits Iran's victory in negotiations but rejects its victories in wars.

Iran has never been after a war but has forcefully defended its territorial integrity and its people, he said adding that Iranian have made sacrifices for their country and will do the same if needed.

The US has had "a childish behavior" through imposing the harshest sanctions on Iran in the past 16 months, Rouhani said that this means that Iran's enemies have become powerless and have lost their wisdom.

Referring to the sanctions imposed on Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, he said the superpowers fear to interview Iran's foreign minister because the pillars of the White House start to tremble with the logical words of a wise person which worries the US while proving Iran's power.

The US Treasury that is in the hands of Zionists' fans sanctioned Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs in their newest move to hit Iran.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already said that Zarif would be targeted with US sanctions later.

Zarif in a message thanked the US for considering him as a huge threat to their agenda.

"The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account."It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran," he added by raising question whether the truth is really painful.

"Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," he reiterated.

Earlier speaking to New York Times, Zarif said, "Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions."

He added, "The only impact--and possibly the sole objective--of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington."

President Rouhani also said that despite the unfair sanctions in the past 16 months, Iran inaugurates new projects every week.

9417**1430

Follow us on twitter @IrnaEnglish