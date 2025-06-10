Tehran threatens to reduce cooperation with the I.A.E.A. if an anti-Iran resolution passes at the Board of Governors

Tehran, IRNA – Spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.), Behrouz Kamalvandi says the Islamic Republic may reassess its level of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) if the agency adopts a resolution against the country’s nuclear program.

Kamalvandi made the remarks during an interview with the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (I.R.I.B.) on Monday, referring to a reported attempt by France, Britain, and Germany, in coordination with the United States, to present a draft resolution against Iran at the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors quarterly meeting in Vienna.

He warned that Iran would take its positions against both the three European countries or E3 and the U.N. nuclear watchdog, stressing, “We have cooperated with the I.A.E.A. beyond our obligations, and if they are not grateful, we will naturally bring this cooperation to a normal level.”

The A.E.O.I. spokesperson said the I.A.E.A. has to be thankful to Iran’s excessive cooperation with its inspectors so far, emphasizing that the Agency would definitely not be able to fulfill its duties, in case Tehran reduced its cooperation with it.

Like previous occasions, Iran would definitely give a proportionate response, he said.

In a separate interview a day earlier, Kamalvandi warned that the Islamic Republic had prepared countermeasures for the possible adoption of an anti-Iran resolution.

“Last time, we issued a warning, but it was ignored — and in response, we increased production of 60%-enriched uranium sevenfold,” Kamalvandi said. “This time, we also have a list of countermeasures, which we have already communicated. The Agency should not expect Iran to continue constructive cooperation as before,” he added

Diplomatic sources have confirmed that the Western powers intend to push a draft resolution that accuses Iran of “non-compliance” with safeguards obligations. In response, Tehran cautioned the three European countries against making a “strategic mistake.”

