Obama's sanctions coordinator: Sanctions on Zarif "Most Ridiculous"

"It won’t meaningfully affect Zarif’s diplomacy, it probably won’t result in much in terms of asset freeze or complications for him," wrote Richard Nephew on Wednesday evening.

But, it "will annoy other world leaders,” he added

The US Treasury that is in the hands of Zionists' fans sanctioned Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs in their newest move to hit Iran.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already said that Zarif would be targeted with US sanctions later.

This happens after Trump wrote in a tweet, "Just remember, the Iranians never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!"

Trump may think that sanctioning Zarif is weakening Iranian diplomacy and negotiations power and this way the US can succeed to impose a better deal with Iran.

Zarif in a message thanked the US for considering him as a huge threat to their agenda.

"The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account."It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran," he added by raising question whether the truth is really painful.

"Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," he reiterated.

Earlier speaking to New York Times, Zarif said, "Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions."

He added, "The only impact--and possibly the sole objective--of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington."

Meanwhile earlier, Trump announced sanctions on the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's office and several other senior Iranian officials.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish