FM spokesman: Americans afraid of Zarif's logic

The climax of contrast and foolishness of the American leaders is when they consider no role for Zarif in Iran's policy but they sanction him by their lack of wisdom, Abbas Mousavi wrote in his Twitter account.

He added that Americans are seriously afraid of Zarif's logic and his art of negotiations.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Trump administration said last month it was planning to impose sanctions against Zarif.

Earlier, Zarif wrote in his Twitter account: ""The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world."

"It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran," he added by raising question whether the truth is really painful.

"Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," he reiterated.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish