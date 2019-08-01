Iran's FM: Dialogue an existential threat to B-Team

"We know that calling for dialogue & peace is an existential threat to #B_Team," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"And since reason for designating me is my words, would "US persons" need OFAC license to "engage" with me by reading my writings or listening to interviews?" he added.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Earlier speaking to New York Times, Zarif said "Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions."

He added: "The only impact--and possibly the sole objective--of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington."

