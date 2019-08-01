FM Zarif thanks US for considering him as huge threat to their agenda

"The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran," he added by raising question whether the truth is really painful.

"Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda," he reiterated.

Earlier speaking to New York Times, Zarif said "Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions."

He added: "The only impact--and possibly the sole objective--of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington."

Meanwhile earlier, the US president Donald Trump announced sanctions on the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's office and several other senior Iranian officials.

The US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had already said that Zarif would be targeted with US sanctions later.

As Zarif told CNN, the "US intentions are certainly illegal, the United States is not in the position to obliterate Iran, they do not have a capability other than using prohibited weapons to do this.

"The Iranian people are people to resist any aggression but we're not seeking war, we don't seek war, we do not seek a confrontation.

"The actions by the United States" in the "past few weeks have been confrontational and provocative.

"Iran has been implementing its rights under the nuclear deal and under the Security Council Resolution 2231."

And at the end of his remarks, Zarif said, "I think President Trump should be remembered that we don't live in the 18th century, there is a United Nations Charter and threat of war is illegal."

