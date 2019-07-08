Iran to remain in JCPOA if other parties fulfill their commitments: Envoy

“Tehran has said time and again that it will be committed to the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as long as the other parties stick to it,” said Iran’s Ambassador to Belarus Mostafa Oveisi in an interview with Interfax Zapad (Belarus).

“It’s not logical that only one side fulfills its commitments because in a multilateral agreement all parties need to abide by their obligations,” he added.

The US pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reimposed its unilateral extraterritorial sanctions on Iran.

Europe hasn’t been able to stand up to the US and continue its trade ties with Iran.

In response, Iran has scaled down its nuclear commitments in two phases, and has said it will lift more of its obligations within the next 60 days if Europe keeps failing to help Iran benefit from the economic dividends of the agreement.

“Iran stopped enriching uranium at the agreed level of 3.67% and exporting the excess of its heavy waters above 130 tons,” Oveisi stressed.

