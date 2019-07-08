China: Iran's nuclear issue to be solved through diplomacy

Speaking in a press conference, he said China urges all signatories of Iran's nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to exercise self-restraint.

The second phase of reduced commitment to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of action took effect on Monday with uranium enrichment higher than the %3.67 percent ceiling, the spokesman of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Behrouz Kamalvandi earlier said.

"We waited for two months and then started the second phase yesterday. Of course, the move was after a year-long patience so that the other party should have done its commitments; but they made no proper moves, so according to the order of the president and the Supreme National Security Council, we surpassed the %3.67 limit."

Meanwhile, Iran's spokesman of Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said the request for a meeting of the board of governors at the international nuclear watchdog by the US as the violator of the nuclear deal is an odd move.

Washington has called for an emergency meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to discuss the nuclear deal and Iran's measures.

The United Nations' body has said that the meeting will be held next Wednesday.

If such a request is made, Iran will not sit idly by, and will put forth Washington's all violations of commitments and breaches of agreements, Mousavi told reporters at his weekly press conference.

