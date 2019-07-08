UK envoy elaborates on seizure of Iran oil tanker

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesmen Abbas Mousavi said that Macaire has not been summoned and he went to foreign ministry on Iran's following up the oil tanker issue and in line with scheduled meetings.

Earlier on July 4, the foreign ministry summoned Robert Macaire to inform him of Iran's protest over the illegal seizure of an Iranian oil tanker.

According to Spanish officials, the Grace 1, Panamanian-flagged tanker carrying Iranian oil, was seized by British patrol ships off Gibralter and was detained on the US orders.

The UK Royal Marines boarded the ship, which has a carrying capacity of 300,000 tons, early Thursday morning, dispatches reported.

Meanwhile, Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei on Sunday deplored the UK Navy's wrongful act to seize Iranian supertanker in the high seas.

Rabiei dismissed the UK government's statement that the seizure was to enforce the EU sanctions on Syria, saying that the UK Navy's act is the outright violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 lifting sanctions on Iran, on one hand and the UK is a state party to the JCPOA, on the other.

