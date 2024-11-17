Over half a million people flee as storm hits Philippines

The country's National Meteorological Department has warned of a "potentially catastrophic and life-threatening" impact due to huge waves hitting the coastline of the archipelago.

According to IRNA's Sunday morning report citing AFP, more than 650,000 people left their homes before the storm reached the coast.

Man-Yi hit the archipelago with gusts of up to 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour, and the heavily populated island province of Catanduanes was identified hardest hit, according to the weather bureau.

The agency added that the speed of the winds reached 325 kilometers per hour and that the typhoon generated waves as high as 14 meters that hit the Catanduanes coast.

According to a Philippine weather expert, Manila and other vulnerable coastal areas are at risk of another typhoon in the next 48 hours.

Man-Yi is the sixth major storm to pound the Philippines in the past month. The last five typhoons left at least 163 people dead and thousands homeless while wiping out crops and livestock

