Iran defense minister: Syria plays strategic role in Iranian foreign policy

Ties between Tehran and Damascus are developing, and they support each other in critical times, Nasirzadeh told reporters on Saturday night.

He made the comments upon arrival in the Syrian capital Damascus at the start of his official visit which he said is taking place at the invitation of his counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas.

“Syria plays a strategic role in Iran’s foreign policy”, the Iranian defense minister further said, adding that he will meet with senior officials for talks on strengthening defense and security ties.

Nasirzadeh is heading a high-ranking delegation during his visit to Syria where he is due to hold talks with President Bashar al-Assad and his Syrian counterpart, according to a press release by the Iranian Defense Ministry.

It said that the talks will cover a host of issues including Tehran-Damascus defense ties and bilateral cooperation on fighting terrorism, as well as the ongoing developments in the region.

The ministry also said that the role of regional countries in establishing security in the West Asia region and the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign forces from the region will be high on the agenda as well.

On Thursday, Ali Larijani, Senior Advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei also paid a visit to Syria at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

