Zionist pres. cancels trip to Baku over security reasons

The media of the Zionist regime announced the cancellation of Herzog’s planned visit on Saturday evening and at the same time, a demonstration by the families of Israeli captives in front of his house in Tel Aviv.

According the Palestinian Samaa news agency, the protesters vented anger at the Zionist regime's lack of concern for an agreement with Hamas for the release of the captives held by resistance fighters in Gaza.

Zionist media reported that the families of the captives and settlers demonstrated in front of Herzog's house over his silence on the failure of the "prisoners exchange" deal and the cabinet's inattention to their demands.

Such demonstrations have become almost a daily occurrence in the occupied territories, with protesters blaming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his far-right coalition cabinet for not releasing their children from the Gaza Strip after more than a year of captivity.

A Zionist newspaper reported that Herzog canceled his trip to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, where he was scheduled to attend the UN climate change summit. It cited security reasons without specifying further.

