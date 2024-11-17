Two flash bombs fired at Netanyahu's residence

No one has claimed responsibility but the Israeli army radio confirmed the incident, saying that police have launched an investigation.

The area where Netanyahu lives has been attacked by drones by resistance groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah several times in recent weeks.

The Walla news site also evaluated the two flash bombs at the garden of Netanyahu's house as another failure of the regime’s security and said that this incident is very dangerous.

Neither Netanyahu nor his family were present and there was no damage reported, police said in a statement.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog condemned the incident in a post on X and said an investigation was underway.

"The incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu crosses all boundaries. Throwing a flash bomb into his house tonight is crossing another red line," Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir also said on X.

He added: Today they will attack the Prime Minister's house with flares, and tomorrow this will be done with bullets.

In October, a drone was launched toward Netanyahu's home in Caesarea, without causing any harm which was later confirmed by Hezbollah. Zionist media then confirmed that many ambulances and police forces were stationed near the house following the attack.

According to IRNA, Zionist sources announced on Thursday night yet another drone targeting Netanyahu's residence in Caesarea.

Reports say that Netanyahu is working in a protected room in the basement of his office these days for fear of drone attacks as secret services also advised him not to stay in place

