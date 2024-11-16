Hezbollah strikes cause casualties, plunge Haifa into darkness

According to Israel Hayom newspaper, the Zionist army confirmed that 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon toward Haifa on Saturday night and several of them hit the targets.

Media sources have reported that Hezbollah's on Haifa left Israelis wounded, with Channel 14 was found saying that attacks on the city’s Al-Karmel area caused serious damage to a number of buildings and cars.

Also, Israel's Channel 12 reported that a building in the Al-Karmel area was directly hit.

Hezbollah movement continued its retaliatory attacks on Israeli positions, in the past few hours, targeting bases, military gatherings and settlements, including on areas inside Haifa.

According to IRNA, apart from Haifa, the city of Acre and its surroundings were also hit and an explosion was heard there.

Separately, Some Zionist media also reported the activation of Sirens in the cities of Krayot and Acre as well as towns located in the West Galilee region, in northern occupied territories.

Earlier, Hezbollah also announced by releasing a video that it targeted the headquarters of the 769th Infantry Brigade of the Eastern Division of the Zionist regime, Ramim barracks twice with rockets.

The movement also fired rockets at the troop gatherings in the Al-Manara settlement, around the town of Taluseh, the town of Merkaba as well as a gathering in the south of the town of Maroun al-Ras.

Hezbollah statement reiterated that the operations were in the framework of supporting the people of Gaza and their resistance and in defense of Lebanon and its people.

