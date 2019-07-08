Zarif: No deal will be better than Iran's deal

#"B_Team sold @realDonaldTrump on the folly that killing #JCPOA thru #EconomicTerrorism can get him a better deal. As it becomes increasingly clear that there won’t be a better deal, they're bizarrely urging Iran's full compliance," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Monday.

He added "There's a way out, but not with #B_Team in charge."

Earlier, Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev said the US is responsible for preserving Iran nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and they should now take steps for keeping the deal since ball is in their court.

Referring to the fact that the ball is now in the US' court, he said just the US is able to save the agreement from the United Nations Security Council.

He added that the uranium enrichment indices are not important at the moment, but Tehran's readiness for returning to the JCPOA is of importance.

First the US inflicted heavy blow to the JCPOA and then the European states delayed implementation of their commitments as regards starting the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges, Kosachev reiterated.

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Abbas Araqchi said "Today is the last day of the 60-day opportunity given to the Europeans and since Iran has not gained what it expected from its JCPOA commitments, it is to start the second phase of reducing its commitments."

He added that the move, of course, is in a way that there is a chance for diplomacy and interaction during the period and if the chance is not used, no one should doubt that Iran's decision to reduce commitments will go on.

"The JCPOA is an international document that has recognized Iran as a powerful country that has nuclear, heavy water and enrichment technology. We want the JCPOA to continue; however, our, demands from the document must be met. Otherwise, we will reconsider our commitments to it, and if the Europeans do not satisfy our demands, we will take steps towards that."

