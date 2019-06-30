13 Iranian universities among world's young top

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings had published the list of 250 universities in 2018.

Universities of Babol, Isfahan, Kashan, Shiraz, medical sciences, Mazandaran, Azarbaijan, Gilan, Zanjan, Birjand, Shahid Bahonar, Shahroud and Yazd were listed by Times Higher Education World University Rankings.

Among the Islamic countries' universities, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Babol and Turkey ranked 1st to 5th.

Times Higher Education World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings by Times Higher Education (THE) magazine.

The publisher had collaborated with Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) to publish the joint THE–QS World University Rankings from 2004 to 2009 before it turned to Thomson Reuters for a new ranking system.

