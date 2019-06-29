EU' adherence to JCPOA main reason for Iran's stay in it: Spox

According to Anadolu Agency, Iran on Friday stressed that it can walk away from the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mousavi told the news agency's reporter that it is possible Iran remain in the deal if EU complies with their commitments under the deal.

If EU fails to make sure in this respect, withdrawal from the nuclear deal will be an option for it, Mousavi said.

Referring to the holding the 12th meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna on Friday, he said it is expected final decision on future of nuclear deal would come out of the meeting.

The meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA ended in Vienna on Friday afternoon after three and a half hours of talks by the remaining signatories to the deal.

It was the 12th meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA which began at 12:00 hours local time in Vienna.

Seven European countries--Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden--in a joint statement expressed their support for the efforts for implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX).

