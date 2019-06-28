China: Effective implementation of JCPOA only way to ensure world common interests

Referring to the participation of the Foreign Ministry's Department of Arms Control held in Vienna on Friday, he told the reporters that China as a party to JCPOA will continue to defend the agreement and will strive for its implementation.

China defends peace and security in the Middle East as well as rights of the parties to deal, he reiterated.

The 12th meeting of JCPOA Joint Commission was held on Friday at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and 1+4 Group in Vienna.

The meeting discussed full implementation of JCPOA and exchanging views on ways of countering challenges from the US exit from the deal and reinstatement of sanctions against Iran.

8072**2050

