JCPOA joint commission meeting "rather satisfactory": Russian envoy

"The meeting of #Joint -#Comission on #JCPOA held in Vienna today can be described as rather satisfactory. Not a breakthrough, but definitely not a failure. All participants are fully committed to JCPOA despite all the difficulties," Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account.

It was the 12th meeting of the Joint Commission on JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) which began at 12:00 hours local time in Vienna.

Seven European countries—Austria, Belgium, Finland, the Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain and Sweden—in a joint statement expressed their support for the efforts for implementation of INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges).

The mechanism was pledged by the European signatories to the deal when the US unilaterally withdrew from it. The UK, France and Germany vowed that they would cover the damages inflicted on Iran as a result of the withdrawal.

Inaction of Europe over the past year prompted Iran to reduce its commitments under the deal in May.

