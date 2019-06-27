Iran, Russia, China meet ahead of JCPOA Joint Commission

Iran's Ambassador in International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Thursday described the meeting attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi as constructive and positive.

Earlier, Araqchi told the reporters that Iran's strategic patience has worn out, as it cannot bear a unilateral action towards the deal more than this.

"Remaining countries in the JCPOA failed to make up for US exit from the deal but Tehran showed strategic patience over the past year and provided sufficient opportunity for them but it yielded nothing," Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said.

A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 28 June 2019.

