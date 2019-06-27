28 June 2019 - 00:51
Journalist ID: 1850
News Code 83373012
2 Persons

Iran, Russia, China meet ahead of JCPOA Joint Commission

Iran, Russia, China meet ahead of JCPOA Joint Commission

London, June 27, IRNA – One day before holding JCPOA Joint Commission, representatives of Iran, Russia and China convened late on Monday to discuss developments on the deal.

Iran's Ambassador in International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi in a tweet on Thursday described the meeting attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi as constructive and positive.

Earlier, Araqchi told the reporters that Iran's strategic patience has worn out, as it cannot bear a unilateral action towards the deal more than this.

"Remaining countries in the JCPOA failed to make up for US exit from the deal but Tehran showed strategic patience over the past year and provided sufficient opportunity for them but it yielded nothing," Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said.

A meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will take place in Vienna on 28 June 2019.

8072**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 1 =