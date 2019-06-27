Iran flag-bearer of fighting narcotics in world

Addressing a conference on the occasion of fighting narcotics anniversary, he referred to valuable measures taken over the last 40 years as regard confronting illegal drugs in Iran, Naser Aslani said, "Today 11 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) is spent on fighting narcotics.

Discovering and damaging narcotics smuggling networks has been one the effective measures taken which has resulted in confiscating about 195,000 cars and 33,000 weapons, he added.

Aslani went on to say that 3, 814 people were martyred and 12,500 others were injured in fighting drug traffickers since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 in Iran.

