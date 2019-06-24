24 June 2019 - 13:07
Iran, leading country in fight against drug trafficking: Official

Tehran, June 24, IRNA – Despite the international sanctions and lack of modern equipment, Iran is the world’s number one country in the fight against drug trafficking, Secretary-General of Iran's Anti-Narcotics Headquarters Brigadier General Eskandar Momeni said on Monday.

Speaking in a conference in Tehran on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Trafficking and Abuse of Illicit Drugs, Momeni said that Iran accounts for some 76% of the opium seized around the world.

He said that Iran views the fight against drug trafficking as a transnational and global duty so that some 4,000 of Iranian forces have been martyred for this goal.

We care for health and prosperity of Iranian young people and think that it is not different from that of young people of other nations, Momeni said.

He said that UN reports suggest that drug cultivation in 2018 has set a record high unprecedented over the past two decades.

Momeni put the global number of addicts at 275 million people.

