Iran, leading country in fight against drug trafficking: Official

Speaking in a conference in Tehran on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Trafficking and Abuse of Illicit Drugs, Momeni said that Iran accounts for some 76% of the opium seized around the world.

He said that Iran views the fight against drug trafficking as a transnational and global duty so that some 4,000 of Iranian forces have been martyred for this goal.

We care for health and prosperity of Iranian young people and think that it is not different from that of young people of other nations, Momeni said.

He said that UN reports suggest that drug cultivation in 2018 has set a record high unprecedented over the past two decades.

Momeni put the global number of addicts at 275 million people.

