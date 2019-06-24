US sanctions hindering int’l cooperation to fight drug trafficking

Zarif made the remarks addressing a conference in Tehran on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Trafficking and Abuse of Illicit Drugs.

He said that the US and some other Western countries are responsible for the consequences of hampering the fight against drug trafficking.

As confirmed by the United Nations, Iran is today the flag-bearer of the fight against drug trafficking, Zarif said, adding, “martyrdom of more than 8,800 policemen with over 12,000 others being left disabled are the heavy cost Iran paid for.”

Because of its geographical situation on neighborhood of the world’s biggest producer of traditional drugs, Iran anti-narcotic measures are not merely restricted to its borders and have, rather, regional and international effects, the foreign minister said.

Iran accounts for 80% of the opium being seized in the world, Zarif said, putting the amount of opium seized by the Iranian forces 800 tons last year.

He criticized certain governments for opposing the goal of "a world free of narcotic drugs".

“Ignoring the measures taken by supporters of free drug trafficking by raising the human rights issue, Iran works to promote public health by monitoring the corridors,” the minister said.

