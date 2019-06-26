UN, Iran successfully raising drug awareness among females: Envoy

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Representative in Iran, Alexander Fedulov, told Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), that the international body has especially designed a project being implemented under the UNODC office in Iran.

Speaking on the sidelines of a press conference in UNODC office in Tehran, The project aims to support and develop the knowledge of the local experts who work with the females at the provincial levels in the urban areas, and this project is focused on how to deal with females in their communities how to address issues and needs of the youth and teenagers.

The press conference was held on the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (June 26).

Noting that the project is developed in coordination and cooperation with Iran's headquarters of fighting illegal drugs, he emphasized that the implementation of the project would be continued in line with the country's efforts to fight illegal drug abuse.

The project has been one of the most successful partnerships of UNODC with Iran, he said.

At the event, Fedulov praised the role Iran is playing in fighting illegal drug trafficking along the main route known as Balkans route.

Referring to the UNODC World Drug Report 2019, he said that Iran was accounted for 20 percent of the global seizure of heroin and morphine in 2017.

9156**2050

