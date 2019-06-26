Iran, flag-bearer of global campaign vs drug-trafficking

Constructing 2,009 km of border barriers and fortifications

Blocking tens of straits and crossings with reinforced concrete

Digging hundreds of kilometers of trench

Establishing thousands of border checkpoints

Establishing border watchtowers

Strategies for fighting illegal drugs in Iran

Deterrence programs

Treatment and social support

Increase of rehabilitation centers

Culture building programs

Cooperation of 24 national apparatus in controlling drug addiction

Iran's measures

Iran's share of the global uncovering of illegal drugs

Opium 76%

Morphine 67%

Heroin 17%

Uncovering 11,000 tons of illegal & psychedelic drugs

Iran's costs of fighting int'l smugglers

3,811 forces killed

12,000 forces injured

Annual fund: $300 m

Iran is neighboring narcotics cultivation centers

Iran pays highest cost for addiction