Iran, flag-bearer of global campaign vs drug-trafficking

Constructing 2,009 km of border barriers and fortifications
Blocking tens of straits and crossings with reinforced concrete
Digging hundreds of kilometers of trench
Establishing thousands of border checkpoints
Establishing border watchtowers
Strategies for fighting illegal drugs in Iran
Deterrence programs
Treatment and social support
Increase of rehabilitation centers
Culture building programs
Cooperation of 24 national apparatus in controlling drug addiction
Iran's measures
Iran's share of the global uncovering of illegal drugs
Opium 76%
Morphine 67%
Heroin 17%
Uncovering 11,000 tons of illegal & psychedelic drugs
Iran's costs of fighting int'l smugglers
3,811 forces killed
12,000 forces injured
Annual fund: $300 m
Iran is neighboring narcotics cultivation centers
Iran pays highest cost for addiction
