Nov 2, 2019, 2:20 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83538760
0 Persons

Tags

Uzbek PM reviews issues of interest with Iran's Jahangiri

The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met with Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri on the sideline of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on Saturday, Tashkent, November 2, IRNA /Ehsan Naderipour. 6125**1424

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 7 =