Iran 1st VP, Iraqi PM discuss Arbaeen over phone

Jahangiri said Arbaeen has turned out to be show of power, strength and unity in the Islamic World.

Expressing Iran’s readiness for solving Arbaeen pilgrims’ problems, he said regional governments are responsible for serving pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Mahdi stressed the importance of Arbaeen processions and unity among Muslims states in the region.

Jahangiri also conveyed greeting to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and underlined extensive planning for reinforcing relations.

Earlier in a meeting with Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry, Jahangiri referred to strong ties between Iran and Iraq, saying presence of millions of pilgrims from different religions indicates friendship, solidarity and unity in the Islamic World.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Each year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

