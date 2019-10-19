Oct 19, 2019, 9:18 PM
Journalist ID: 2374
News Code: 83522983
0 Persons

Tags

Iran’s Veep praises Iraqi gov’t, people efforts

Iran’s Veep praises Iraqi gov’t, people efforts

Tehran, Oct 19, IRNA – Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri in a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih appreciated the efforts made by Iraqi government and people for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims.

In his phone call, Jahangiri conveyed Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, government and people’s appreciation to the Iraqi government.

Referring to the trips made by Iranian and Iraqi presidents to Iran and Iraq, he expressed hope for the agreements to be implemented sooner.

Meanwhile, President Salih conveyed his cordial greeting to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, President Rouhani, the Iranian government and government.

He also underlined all-out efforts made by Iraq to implement agreements between two countries.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Every year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 10 =