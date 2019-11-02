Jahangiri: JCPOA to be saved only through parties' commitment

The Iran Deal will be preserved only when all sides are loyal to their commitments to the deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and Iran is benefitted from economic advantages, Jahangiri said while addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Tashkent.

Jahangiri arrived in the Uzbek capital on November 1 to deliver a speech to the 18th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the SCO.

After the US May 2018 unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, Iran decided to reduce its commitments to the international deal based on Article 26 and 36 gradually.

At the SCO meeting, Jahangiri stressed that Iran will resume being faithful to its commitments to the July 2015 deal soon after the other sides fulfill theirs.

On the first anniversary of the US withdrawal from the deal on May 8, 2019, Tehran decided to reduce its commitments to the JCPOA, based on Article 26 and 36, and set a deadline for Europeans to remedy breaches.

