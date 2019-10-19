Veep terms Arbaeen as sign of friendship, solidarity, unity

Speaking in a meeting with Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry, Jahangiri thanked Iraqi officials and clerics for hosting over three million Iranian pilgrims, saying the Iranian government will spare no efforts in lifting problems and obstacles on holding Arbaeen rituals.

Meanwhile, al-Yassiry said it is an honor for people of Iraq and Najaf to host Imam Hossein (AS) pilgrims, adding that Arbaeen plays major role in strengthening ties between two countries.

He called for taking all capacities for reinforcing relations.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Each year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

