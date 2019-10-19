Oct 19, 2019, 12:06 PM
Veep terms Arbaeen as sign of friendship, solidarity, unity

Tehran, Oct 19, IRNA – Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri referred to strong ties between Iran and Iraq, saying presence of millions of pilgrims from different religions indicates friendship, solidarity and unity in the Islamic World.

Speaking in a meeting with Najaf Governor Luay al-Yassiry, Jahangiri thanked Iraqi officials and clerics for hosting over three million Iranian pilgrims, saying the Iranian government will spare no efforts in lifting problems and obstacles on holding Arbaeen rituals.

Meanwhile, al-Yassiry said it is an honor for people of Iraq and Najaf to host Imam Hossein (AS) pilgrims, adding that Arbaeen plays major role in strengthening ties between two countries.

He called for taking all capacities for reinforcing relations.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Each year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

