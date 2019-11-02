Nov 2, 2019, 10:14 AM
Iran 1st VP meets Chief Executive of Afghanistan

Iran's First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri meets the Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah on the sideline of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Tashkent , October 30, 2019. IRNA/Ehsan Naderipour.

