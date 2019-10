Jahangiri made the remarks at the closing ceremony on the fifth Arbaeen international award.

Today, the situation of the region is so critical, Jahangiri said, adding that the region has become a warehouse of gunpowder which can cause a blast. "So, we should be very vigilant and careful."

The vice-president also called for national coherence to breeze through the current situation created by the US unlawful sanctions against Iran.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish