Iran's veep: US violates int’l commitments in JCPOA

Speaking in a meeting with Chief Executive of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Abdullah Abdullah, Jahangiri referred to successful presidential elections in Afghanistan, and said elections is an important step towards diplomacy.

He expressed hope for solving problems in Afghanistan and establishing security in the country with officials’ wisdom.

Iran will support elected Afghan government, he added.

He also described peace process as an important issue in Afghanistan, saying Afghan government’s presence in this process is of paramount importance.

It seems that after being defeated in Iraq and Syria the ISIS terrorist group is seeking to relocate its forces to Afghanistan, Jahangiri said urging Afghan government to be more sensitive with this regard and to prevent Daesh terrorists from creating insecurity at common borders.

Pointing to the agreement between Iran, Afghanistan and India for developing economic cooperation in Chabahar Port, he said Iran is determined to implement this agreement and both governmental and private sectors are ready to invest.

Afghanistan and India should also be active more seriously, he reiterated.

Chabahar Port can pave the way for connecting India to Central Asia and is capable of being a gate for Afghanistan to have connection with important countries in the world.

Tehran and Kabul should be after promoting trade relations more than ever, he noted pointing to banking interactions as prerequisite for maintaining any economic cooperation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Jahangiri described the comprehensive cooperation document between Iran and Afghanistan as an important roadmap for developing trade relations, saying grounds have been well prepared for signing the document and it is in its final levels.

Meanwhile, Abdullah presented a report of the process of holding elections in Afghanistan.

Despite Taliban movements and threats to stop holding elections in Afghanistan, people have participated in the elections.

He also expressed hope for finalizing comprehensive cooperation document.

He added that Daesh terrorists are trying to increase their activities in eastern Afghanistan.

