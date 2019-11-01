First Vice President arrives in Uzbekistan to attend SCO Summit

Jahangiri arrived at Tashkent's Islam Karimov International Airport on Friday and was welcomed by Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Aziz Abdul Hakimov, Uzbekistan's deputy foreign minister, Tashkent mayor and Iranian ambassador to Uzbekistan.

In addition to attending the 18th summit of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the first vice-president of the country will meet with the Uzbek prime minister and some officials attending the summit to discuss the most important regional and international issues and topics of mutual interest.

Speaking to reporters upon his arrival in Tashkent, Jahangiri stated that the visit was at the invitation of the Uzbek Prime Minister to participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of Shanghai Cooperation Council, and noted that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is one of the most important organizations formed in Asia and important states like Russia and China are its members, and India and Pakistan have recently been accepted as key members.

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran is also interested in becoming a key member of the Organization, pointing out that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization has a great capacity for economic, political and security cooperation and the member-states of the organization can rely on these capacities, and expand partnerships.

Jahangiri emphasized that solving international problems and global governance is possible through multilateralism. In contrast to the unilateralism that the US government today embodies, we can promote multilateralism by strengthening regional organizations and multilateralism is the approach the world has to take.

The vice president is also scheduled to visit some historic centers in Samarkand during his two-day visit.

On the trip, the ministers of Roads and Urban Development and Industry, Mining and trade are accompanying Iran's first vice-president.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish