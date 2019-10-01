Zarif: Stable consultations between Tehran, Beijing sign of historic ties

"Today is the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic of China," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.

"After 70 years, China has become a symbol of peaceful development and people's well-being," he added.

"China’s adherence to multilateralism has played an important role in international security and peace."

Zarif reiterated: "The stable consultations between Iran and China is a good sign for the historic relationship between the two ancient Asian civilizations."

"On behalf of the Iranian people, I wish to congratulate the People’s Republic of China and its people on the 70th anniversary of the establishment."

Chinese National Day commemorates the official founding of the People’s Republic of China, announced by Mao Zedong on October 1, 1949 and is the start of China’s most important holidays “golden weeks.”

Earlier, Iran's Vice-President congratulated the 70th National Day of China in a message to the country's premier, saying that the strategic economic relations between Iran and China will be materialized with cooperation.

In his letter to Li Keqiang, Eshaq Jahangiri wrote that the relations between the two countries have been reinforced in all aspects, especially economy.

Jahnagiri expressed certainty that Tehran and Beijing can deepen the ties through moving from trade to strategic economic relations.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish