Vice President to leave for Iraq Oct 19

He will take part in the annual ritual by walking alongside the pilgrims heading for Karbala, site of Imam Hossein (AS) holy shrine and survey the trend of offering services to the pilgrims on the way.

The one-day visit signifies Iranian government support and accompanying the Iranian pilgrims in the holy cities of Iraq and appreciating Iraqi government and nation for hosting Arbaeen pilgrims.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day of martyrdom of Imam Hussein [PBUH] and 72 of his companions in 680 AD in a land known today as Iraq, after they refused to pledge allegiance to the tyrant Yazid.

Each year, Muslim pilgrims from across the world flock to Iraq in the weeks leading to Arbaeen and walk toward Karbala on foot.

