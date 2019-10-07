Oct 7, 2019, 7:06 PM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83507441
0 Persons

Tags

Veep: Border security Iran's red line

Veep: Border security Iran's red line

Birjand, Oct 7, IRNA – First Vice President Es'haq Jahangiri said on Monday that today the country's borders are safe and secure as border security are regarded as Iran's red line.

Addressing a local gathering in the border city of Dorh, South Khorasan province, he added that Iran is highly sensitive to a series of issues and border is one of them.

"Iran is dignified thanks to the efforts of the border guards who are safeguarding the country's long borders with different countries alongside the Army, Police and Islamic Revolution of Guards Corps (IRGC)," he said.

The US drone came closer to the Iranian borders to test Iran's sensitivity but the Iranian armed forces pinpointed and downed it, he said.

Today, Iran is secure in an insecure region, he said adding that the officials should appreciate the people.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 4 =