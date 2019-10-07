Veep: Border security Iran's red line

Addressing a local gathering in the border city of Dorh, South Khorasan province, he added that Iran is highly sensitive to a series of issues and border is one of them.

"Iran is dignified thanks to the efforts of the border guards who are safeguarding the country's long borders with different countries alongside the Army, Police and Islamic Revolution of Guards Corps (IRGC)," he said.

The US drone came closer to the Iranian borders to test Iran's sensitivity but the Iranian armed forces pinpointed and downed it, he said.

Today, Iran is secure in an insecure region, he said adding that the officials should appreciate the people.

