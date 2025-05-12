Foreign Minister Araqchi arrives in U.A.E.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has arrived in the U.A.E. to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments with senior Emirati officials.

During this visit, Araqchi will meet with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, U.A.E. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the United Arab Emirates.

Araqchi will discuss and exchange views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

On Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei stated that this visit, takes place within the framework of Iran’s ongoing consultations with its neighbors and will include meetings with senior Emirati officials to discuss bilateral relations as well as regional and international developments.

