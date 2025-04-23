Pope Francis' courageous stance against injustice will not be forgotten: Takht-e-Ravanchi

Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi The Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, while attending the Vatican Embassy in Tehran, said that with exemplary altruism, Pope Francis always rushed to the aid of the oppressed and victims of aggression and cruelty, and his courageous stances against oppression, discrimination, and injustice will not be forgotten.

While signing a memorial book that was opened at the Vatican embassy on the occasion of the passing away of Pope Francis, Takht-e-Ravanchi, on behalf of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and the government, expressed condolences on the passing of Pope Francis to the Vatican ambassador and officials, and all Christians in the world and followers of the Catholic leader, and prayed to God Almighty for his peace.

In a cordial conversation with the Vatican ambassador, the Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs honored the memory of Pope Francis, praised his personality and positions in promoting and strengthening peace and unity among nations and promoting dialogue between followers of divine religions in the world.

He emphasized that Pope Francis, with exemplary altruism, always rushed to the aid of the oppressed and victims of aggression and cruelty, and his courageous positions against oppression, discrimination, and injustice will not be forgotten.

