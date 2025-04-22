Apr 22, 2025, 8:04 PM
Iran and Tajikistan sign MoU on security cooperation
Iranian and Tajik interior ministers sign a memorandum of understanding to broaden security cooperation.

The agreement focuses on key areas such as combating organized terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of nationals.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and his Tajik counterpart, Rahimzoda Ramazon Hamro, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance security cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement focuses on key areas such as combating organized terrorism, human trafficking, and smuggling of nationals. Momeni expressed optimism that the implementation of the MoU would strengthen security in Iran and Tajikistan. 

He also said that addressing issues like terrorism, narcotics, and organized crime—classified as regional and cross-border challenges—could serve as a foundation for closer bilateral cooperation.

