Iran: U.S. and Israeli accusations about Tehran's role in Syria are baseless

New York, IRNA – The Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Amir Sa'eed Iravani, in a letter addressed to the President of the UN Security Council, categorically rejected the false accusations made by the representatives of the United States and the Israeli regime at the emergency meeting of the Security Council on April 9, 2025 (9896th meeting) regarding Syria.

Iravani said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has never pursued a policy of destabilization in Syria and has always supported the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of this country.

The full text of Iravani's letter is as follows:

In the name of God, the most Compassionate, the most Merciful

No. 2459748 21 April 2025

Excellency,

I am writing to respond to yet another unfounded accusation made by the representatives of the United States and the Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran during the United Nations Security Council emergency meeting on Syria on 9 April 2025 (9896th meeting), which focused on the continued acts of aggression by the Israeli regime against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic. During the meeting, both the representative of the United States and the representative of the Israeli occupying regime once again leveled false and unsubstantiated claims, accusing Iran of destabilizing Syria. The Islamic Republic of Iran categorically rejects these baseless allegations.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has never pursued a policy of destabilization in Syria. Iran has consistently advocated for the preservation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. On the contrary, it is the United States that, for years now, under the false pretext of counterterrorism, has violated Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and destabilized the country by enabling and equipping terrorist groups and backing the Israeli regime’s occupation, all in pursuit of its own geopolitical objectives. These well-documented actions cannot be whitewashed by resorting to disinformation, distorting the facts to misleading the international community, or accusing Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the Israeli regime’s ongoing violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, which are carried out with the full support of the United States. Israel’s continued occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights remains a grave breach of international law. As affirmed by Security Council Resolution 497, any imposition of Israeli jurisdiction or administration over the occupied Golan is “null and void and without international legal effect.” The persistence of this illegal occupation is a major impediment to stability and security in Syria and the broader region. The Islamic Republic of Iran calls on the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities under the Charter of the United Nations and to take urgent and decisive action to halt Israel’s violations. The Security Council must compel the Israeli regime to end its occupation and fully withdraw from all Syrian-occupied territories in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.

I take this opportunity to respond to the letter dated 20 February 2025 from the representative of the Israeli regime to the United Nations, addressed to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (S/2025/107). The letter baselessly and unjustifiably references Iran, falsely alleging transferring weapons and funds to Hezbollah. The Islamic Republic of Iran, once more, categorically rejects this unfounded accusation, which is nothing more than a pretext to justify Israel’s persistent violations of UNSCR 1701 (2006) and its blatant disregard for the ceasefire arrangements with Lebanon.

I should be grateful if you would have the present letter circulated as a document of the Security Council.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Amir Saeid Iravani

Ambassador

Permanent Representative

