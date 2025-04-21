Russian president ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Iran

Moscow, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified a 20-year strategic cooperation treaty with Iran.

Putin signed the law ratifying the agreement on Monday after both the State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia approved the document earlier this month.

The agreement was signed by Putin and President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17. The Russian president called it a “breakthrough document,” while the Iranian president said it would “open a new chapter in relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.”

Serving as a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation, the pact covers a wide range of areas, including defense, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, science, and technology.

In an exclusive interview with Russia Today during his recent visit to Moscow, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Iranian Parliament would approve the deal within a few days, paving the way for its implementation by Tehran.

9341**4353