Apr 21, 2025, 5:19 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85810091
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Russian president ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Iran

Apr 21, 2025, 5:19 PM
News ID: 85810091
Russian president ratifies strategic partnership agreement with Iran
File photo shows President Masoud Pezeshkian (left) and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2025.

With Putin’s signing of the pact, the legal process for the treaty has been completed in Russia.

Moscow, IRNA – Russian President Vladimir Putin has ratified a 20-year strategic cooperation treaty with Iran.

Putin signed the law ratifying the agreement on Monday after both the State Duma and the Federation Council of Russia approved the document earlier this month.

The agreement was signed by Putin and President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow on January 17. The Russian president called it a “breakthrough document,” while the Iranian president said it would “open a new chapter in relations between Iran and Russia in all fields.”

Serving as a framework for expanding bilateral cooperation, the pact covers a wide range of areas, including defense, energy, finance, transportation, industry, agriculture, tourism, culture, science, and technology.

In an exclusive interview with Russia Today during his recent visit to Moscow, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said the Iranian Parliament would approve the deal within a few days, paving the way for its implementation by Tehran.

9341**4353

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .