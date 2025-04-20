‘Solidarity with Gaza’ protest held in Pakistan’s Islamabad

Islamabad, IRNA – Demonstrators have filled the streets of Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad, to voice their anger at the continued Israeli atrocities against Palestinians in Gaza and the regime’s genocidal war there.

The “Solidarity with Gaza” demonstration was held on Sunday. It was organized by Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JIP), the largest religious political party of the country.

The rally drew thousands of people from different walks of life, who chanted slogans against Israel and the main supporter of its war on Gaza, the United States.

Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, leader of the Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, was the main speaker at the rally. He said that the Pakistani people will continue protests aimed at seeking justice for “brave Palestinians.”

He called for boycotting Israeli products and all the goods produced in the countries “complicit” in the regime’s crimes in order to cut off vital arteries of the regime.

The Saturday protest in Islamabad was the latest in a series of rallies in the capital and other major cities in Pakistan, including Karachi, over the past months in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

Israel launched its was on Gaza in October 7, 2023 following the unprecedented Al-Aqsa Storm Operation by Hamas earlier that day. A ceasefire came into force on January 19 this year. The regime however resumed its air and ground attacks on Gaza on March 18 in breach of the truce.

According to the Health Ministry in Gaza, 51,201 people have been confirmed dead and 116,869 wounded since the start of the war.

