Israeli airstrikes kill at least two people in southern Lebanon

The Israeli military has carried out multiple airstrikes in southern Lebanon, resulting in civilian casualties and material damage.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry said on Sunday that one person was killed and two others wounded in a drone strike targeting a car in the town of Kfaryachit.

In a separate attack, Israeli forces launched an airstrike on a residential house in Houla, near the border, killing one person.

Local reports said that Israeli warplanes fired two missiles at a house in the Al-Deir neighborhood of Houla.

Israel continues to violate a fragile ceasefire that has been in place in Lebanon since November.

