Dozens more Palestinians are killed as Israel intensifies attacks on Gaza

Gaza’s Health Ministry says Israeli strikes have claimed more than 90 lives over the past two days, as the regime’s military ramp up attacks across the Gaza Strip.

The victims include 15 people who were killed overnight strikes on an area designated humanitarian zone, a hospital staff was quoted by news sources on Saturday.

He said that at least 11 people were killed in the southern city of Khan Yunis, several of them sheltering in a tent in the Mawasi area where hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living.

Four others, including a mother and her daughter, were reportedly killed in separate assaults on Rafah city.

Israel resumed its military offensive against Gaza on March 18 in violation of a ceasefire agreement with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in January this year.

Israel, with the backing of the U.S., launched a genocidal war on Gaza back in October 2023. It has since killed over 51,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The actual death toll is believed to be much higher, as Gaza officials say thousands missing are presumed dead.

The bombing and shelling campaign has displaced around 90% of the population, with hundreds of thousands now living in tent camps and bombed-out buildings.

