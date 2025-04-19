Iran extradites 199 Afghani prisoners: Official

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Deputy Minister of Justice for Human Rights and International Affairs Askar Jalalian says that 199 Afghani prisoners held in Iran have been extradited to Afghanistan.

Jalalian said on Saturday that the inmates, who were detained in Tehran, Sistan and Baluchestan, and Isfahan provinces, were handed over to Afghan judicial and law enforcement authorities.

He emphasized that the move demonstrates Iran’s commitment to humanitarian ideals and adherence to international prisoner exchange agreements. The extradited prisoners will serve the remainder of their sentences in Afghanistan.

Jalalian also noted that more than 4,500 foreign nationals have been repatriated through Iran’s prisoner transfer program over the past decade.

7129**9417