Araqchi in Rome for second round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is now in the Italian capital, Rome, for the second round of indirect negotiations with the United States.

Araqchi arrived in Rome early on Saturday for discussions on the Islamic Republic’s civilian nuclear program and termination of American sanctions against the country.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei wrote in a post on his X account that Iran is aware of the bumpy road that lies ahead, but “we take every step with open eyes, relying also on the past experiences.”

“Lasting peace is born from honest dialogue between nations, not from the imposition of force,” he wrote, hinting at U.S. threats to take military action against Iran if the talks are fruitless.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always demonstrated, with good faith and a sense of responsibility, its commitment to diplomacy as a civilized way to resolve issues, in full respect of the high interests of the Iranian nation,” he added.

Hours earlier, Baqaei explained in a statement that the second round of the indirect talks between Iran and the United States, co-chaired by Araqchi and Steve Witkoff, the U.S. president’s special envoy to the Middle East, will be once again conducted indirectly through Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

Baqaei said Rome was picked as the host of the talks based on the proposal of the Omani foreign minister, which was accepted by both Iran and the U.S., adding that relevant arrangements were made by the Omani and Italian governments.

On the content of the talks, Baqaei said Iran’s peaceful nuclear program fully complies with international obligations, including the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), and that Iran remains committed to its responsibilities while asserting its legal rights.

He added that Iran’s position regarding the lifting of illegal sanctions and nuclear-related issues are clear and were conveyed during the first round, which was held in the Omani capital of Muscat last Saturday.

Referring to recent contradictory remarks by U.S. officials, he urged Washington to clarify its stance and address serious doubts about its intentions.

Baqaei warned that repeating past behavior would be unhelpful, and said genuine progress requires a “realistic” and “constructive” approach from the United States.

