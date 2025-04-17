Saudi defense minister arrives in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud has arrived in Tehran on a significant visit.

The Saudi defense minister, at the head of high-ranking delegation of military officials, arrived in the Iranian capital on Thursday, and is due to meet with Major General Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, as well as other military and political figures.

The meetings will focus on developing defense relations and enhancing regional cooperation to promote peace and stability, as well as addressing the fight against terrorism.

Back in November 2024, the chief of staff of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces, Fayyad al-Ruwaili, visited Tehran on an invitation from Major General Baqeri and met with Iranian military officials.

